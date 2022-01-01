Bubor Cha Cha 异国他湘

Maverick House Tavern

"Maverick House Tavern" is an Homage to the original Maverick House Hotel.

The opening of the Maverick House Hotel in 1835, marked the start of commercial development of East Boston. The hotel structure dominated Maverick Square and was named for Samuel Maverick, one of the original Settlers of the area now called East Boston. The Maverick House serviced travelers on the Eastern Railroad line and it was a popular place with students. The Maverick House was destroyed by fire twice and rebuilt. The hotel was rebuilt a third time in 1857 by Noah Sturtevant and was ranked as one of the largest and finest hotels of the time. It was a popular summer resort and a favorite resting spot for those who traveled on the Cunard steamship lines. The hotel was demolished in 1927. In its spot today, rests the East Boston Neighborhood Community Heath Center.

Maverick House Tavern hopes to fulfill your needs for food, beverages and a warm welcome to East Boston.

