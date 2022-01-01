Bub's at the Ballpark
Bub’s @ the Ballpark is our addition to the historical honors of downtown San Diego, East Village and Petco Park.
Embracing both history and the growing traditions of America’s Finest City, Bub’s was constructed using various architectural salvage from throughout the West coast, including reclaimed wood, scrap metal and reused brick.
Bub’s is a place where locals and visitors alike enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment and food. Watch the game on our vast array of plasmas or take shots on our in-house basketball court in between games of shuffleboard. Relax and sip drinks at one of the community tables or our giant circle bar. Indulge in some of our famous Lunch Lady Tater Tots or Steaky Steakums at the old school lunch counter or outside on our expansive wooden deck.
Born in 1996, “Another Man’s Stupid Idea of Fun” has evolved into Pacific Beach’s and now downtown’s go-to spot for food and fun. Git in here and enjoy, my friends!
715 J ST.
Location
SAN DIEGO CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
