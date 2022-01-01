Go
Bub's at the Ballpark

Bub’s @ the Ballpark is our addition to the historical honors of downtown San Diego, East Village and Petco Park.
Embracing both history and the growing traditions of America’s Finest City, Bub’s was constructed using various architectural salvage from throughout the West coast, including reclaimed wood, scrap metal and reused brick.
Bub’s is a place where locals and visitors alike enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment and food. Watch the game on our vast array of plasmas or take shots on our in-house basketball court in between games of shuffleboard. Relax and sip drinks at one of the community tables or our giant circle bar. Indulge in some of our famous Lunch Lady Tater Tots or Steaky Steakums at the old school lunch counter or outside on our expansive wooden deck.
Born in 1996, “Another Man’s Stupid Idea of Fun” has evolved into Pacific Beach’s and now downtown’s go-to spot for food and fun. Git in here and enjoy, my friends!

715 J ST.

10 Wings$18.25
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Tater Tots$6.50
Pittsburgh Sandwich$17.50
Our thinly sliced steak, cheese & chipotle aioli make for a classic combination of love. Philly never had it so good. Get it “All the Way” & your friends will be amazed!
Fries$6.50
5 Wings$9.50
All wings are tossed in 1 flavor and come with a ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces come on the side and are 50 cents each.
Cali Wings$14.75
Cauliflower Wings. Tossed in 1 flavor and ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces .50 cents
Woody Burger$17.50
This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & tots...goes great with a cold crispy (beer)!
Pretzel$15.75
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
Chicken Tenders$16.75
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
First flavor will be tossed. Please select "NAKED" if you would like the flavors on the side. Each additional flavor will be 50 cents.
Archie Sandwich$16.75
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzarella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.
715 J ST.

SAN DIEGO CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
