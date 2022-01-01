Go
Toast

Bub's at the Beach

Great food made fresh daily, we are known for our famous grilled chicken wings, backyard BBQ style. Come by and check us out!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1030 Garnet Ave. • $$

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)

Popular Items

The Archie Sandwich$15.50
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzerella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.
Woody Burger$15.50
This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of fries or tots.
Ranch$0.50
Fries$6.00
1/2 order Wings$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Mac N' Cheese$12.50
Oh yes please! This is the classic chedder cheese mac you always loved!! Add chicken, burger or shrimp to your mac.
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
Tater Skin Tots$14.75
Can you say "baker all the way" cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, scallions & sour cream.... yes please!
Sweet Potato Tots$6.75
Whole Order Wings$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1030 Garnet Ave.

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palmys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hideout Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Hawaiian and Mexican fusion small plates, good drinks, and all the sports!

Moonshine Beach

No reviews yet

An in your face honky-tonk bar and live music venue, Moonshine Beach features country concerts, line dancing and DJs spinning top country, rock and pop music. The venue boasts a massive wooden dance floor and one of the largest LED screens in Southern California. Equipped with the same state of the art audio/visual technology as its downtown counterpart, Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach is the go-to place to dance, party and let loose!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston