Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.
480 N Morton Street
Popular Items
Location
480 N Morton Street
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
