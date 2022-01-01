Go
Toast

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.

480 N Morton Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
Lg Waffles$4.25
Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Mini Bub Burger$3.95
Bub's Mini Bub Burger weighs an 1/8 pound after-cooked. Perfect "slider" size! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame! AND we bake our own burger buns every morning!
Small Fries$1.95
Sm Sweet Potato Waffles$2.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger$11.50
The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
Large Fries$3.85
Sm Waffles$2.85
See full menu

Location

480 N Morton Street

Bloomington IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upland Brewing

No reviews yet

Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years.

Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.

Blooming Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are a family owned Mexican Restaurant who specializes in colorful Authentic - Tasty food and bring you our most joyful serving values from the kitchen to the table.

Janko’s Little Zagreb

No reviews yet

Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system!
For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you!
Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm.
All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston