Go
Toast

BuBu

Bubu

1099 18th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
OG Colorado Bowl
Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing
Cucumber Water
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
Southern California Bowl
Ingredients: cherry tomatoes / jicama / radish / avocado / sunflower seeds / chia seed lime dressing 
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
BYO Bowl
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
See full menu

Location

1099 18th Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hayter's & Co / Tap XIV

No reviews yet

Tap Fourteen Rooftop Beer Garden, 70 Draft Beers, 100 Colorado Spirits, Amazing Views of the Denver Skyline

RISE Comedy

No reviews yet

Comedy theater and full bar

ViewHouse Ballpark

No reviews yet

Order online & enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston