Go
Toast

Bubu

Bubu

1423 LARIMER ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
OG Colorado Bowl
Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing
Ginger Lemonade$3.00
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
Southern California Bowl
Ingredients: cherry tomatoes / jicama / radish / avocado / sunflower seeds / chia seed lime dressing 
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1423 LARIMER ST

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wild

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milepost Zero Bar

No reviews yet

The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.

Jovanina's Broken Italian

No reviews yet

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

Buona Beef

No reviews yet

Buona Beef is a Family-Owned fast casual restaurant featuring Chicago Classics such as Italian Beef, Burgers, and Chicago-Style Hot Dogs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston