Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta
Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!
115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B
Location
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
