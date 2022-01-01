Go
Toast

Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta

Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!

115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DeAngelo's

No reviews yet

Italian Creole Restaurant
We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

No reviews yet

Great pub food, live entertainment, 100 guest rental space, 17 taps, craft cocktails and home of the Hairy Bear!

Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course

No reviews yet

Upland At The Pfau Course

C3 Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston