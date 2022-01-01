Go
Buck and Honey's

1370 Water Wheel Dr.

Popular Items

Sassy Curds$10.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds served with our homemade Ranch dressing.
Fish Tacos$16.00
grilled tilapia, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips -served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
Chicken Wings$15.00
Choice of buffalo or BBQ. Served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 pc Fish$17.00
Baked or fried cod, served with homemade coleslaw, dinner roll & our signature cheesy hash browns. Available FRIDAY ONLY. If you want to order cheesy hashbrowns as your side please hit cheesy hashbrowns as your choice. If you would like to substitute cheesy hashbrowns please pick another side option from the side choice list.
Kids Steak$9.00
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$19.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Location

1370 Water Wheel Dr.

Waunakee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
