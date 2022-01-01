Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buck Wild Bar and Grill - 432 MN-60

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

432 Main Street

Zumbro Falls, MN 55991

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

432 Main Street, Zumbro Falls MN 55991

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Java Junction
orange starNo Reviews
205 East 18th Street Zumbrota, MN 55992
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Lake House - 1710 N Lakeshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1710 N Lakeshore Dr Lake City, MN 55041
View restaurantnext
Chip Shots
orange starNo Reviews
3708 Broadway Avenue North Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurantnext
Mr Pizza North Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
4040 28th Street Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Bloom Acai Café
orange starNo Reviews
2483 Commerce Drive Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Blue Plate Diner
orange star5.0 • 1
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200 Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Zumbro Falls

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buck Wild Bar and Grill - 432 MN-60

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston