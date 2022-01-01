Go
Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

1803 W 2nd St

Taylor, TX 76574

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Sausage Wrap$3.00
1 link of sausage wrapped in bread
2 Meat Plate$15.00
The Buckster$11.00
Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Sausage all packed onto 1 bun. Blessed is he who can down such a mountainous beast of a sandwich. Pray for all who attempt it.
Mac n Cheese$2.00
Pork Spare Ribs$16.00
Chopped Beef$5.00
1/2 pound of meat
Buckshot Plate$20.00
Choose 3 Meats
Brisket$23.00
Brisket Plate$15.00
Brisket Sandwich$7.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

