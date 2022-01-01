Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1803 W 2nd St
Taylor, TX 76574
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1803 W 2nd St, Taylor TX 76574
Nearby restaurants
Lucy's Kitchen #2
Come in and enjoy!
Xchange Nightlife
Come in and enjoy!
Chemistry Lab
So cold it's cool!
Good Strangers
Serving Take-Out and To-Go Daily!