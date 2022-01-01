Go
Buckboard Bar and Grille

Best Burgers In Michigan!

GRILL

108 W UPTON AVE • $

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Olive Burger$10.00
Tender 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with swiss cheese, grilled olives & mayo.
Last Call Burger$10.50
Delicious 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature bl.end of spices and topped with American cheese, BBQ sauce, & onion rings
Cheeseburger$9.00
Juicy 1/3 lb. burger seasoned with our signature blend of spices and topped with your choice of American or swiss cheese.
Meatloaf Special Wednesday Only$9.00
Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
Jalapeno halves filled with Wisconsin cheese and coated in crispy breading.
Timeout Burger$11.00
Mouth-watering 1/3 lb. burger topped with American cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella sticks & southwest sauce.
Mushroom Swiss$10.00
Savory 1/3 lb. burger topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Real Wisconsin mozzarella dipped in a light golden batter.
Quesadilla$9.50
Your choice of chicken, beef, or brisket smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topping of your choice.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Crispy home-style chicken tenders. 100% chicken with no fillers or antibiotics.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

108 W UPTON AVE

Reed City MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
