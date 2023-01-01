Go
A map showing the location of Buckeye Axe ThrowingView gallery

Buckeye Axe Throwing

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

46 West Main Street

Newark, OH 43055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

46 West Main Street, Newark OH 43055

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Original BBQ - Newark
orange starNo Reviews
21 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Mariposa-Newark - 5 North 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5 North 3rd Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Shipp Brothers Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
23 West Church Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
1922 On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
10 N. Park Place Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
26 North Park Place Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Trek Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 707
1486 Granville Rd Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
orange star4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
orange star4.6 • 613
973 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Turntable at Thirty One West
orange star4.8 • 41
31 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Newark
orange star4.4 • 1
1414 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newark

Heath

Avg 1 (2 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buckeye Axe Throwing

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston