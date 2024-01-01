Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Buckeye

Buckeye restaurants that serve tacos

The Craftsman Kitchen & Cocktails- Buckeye - 19600 W Indian School

19600 W Indian School, buckeye

ANGLER TACOS$25.00
More about The Craftsman Kitchen & Cocktails- Buckeye - 19600 W Indian School
Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye - 21055 W Main St.

21055 W Main St., Buckeye

Shrimp Taco$4.25
Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then topped with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Fish Taco$4.25
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
Chicken Taco$4.25
Marinated grilled chicken strips topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
More about Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye - 21055 W Main St.

