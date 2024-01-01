Tacos in Buckeye
Buckeye restaurants that serve tacos
The Craftsman Kitchen & Cocktails- Buckeye - 19600 W Indian School
19600 W Indian School, buckeye
|ANGLER TACOS
|$25.00
Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye - 21055 W Main St.
21055 W Main St., Buckeye
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Fresh plump shrimp, seasoned and grilled with fresh pico de gallo, then topped with cabbage and drizzled with creamy chipotle sauce. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
|Fish Taco
|$4.25
Flounder fillets beer battered and deep fried, then drizzled with our own creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.
|Chicken Taco
|$4.25
Marinated grilled chicken strips topped with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Make it a combo - includes rice, beans, and a 16 oz. drink.