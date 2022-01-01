Go
Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401

Marysville, OH 43040

Popular Items

14" Large Cheese$14.99
Feeds 2-4
12" Medium Cheese$12.99
Feeds 2-3
Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
14" Large Cheese$14.99
Feeds 2-4
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
18" X-Large Cheese$18.99
Feeds 3-5
Wings
These plump juicy wings are baked to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce.
House Salad
Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Croutons
Italian Sub$8.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.49
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville OH 43040

