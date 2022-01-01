Go
Buckeye Lake Winery

A casual but elegant restaurant and winery that pairs simple foods with great wines. Whether it’ s a casual dinner or a special event, the Buckeye Lake Winery is a wonderful destination place with beautiful views, comfortable & delicious food and great wines!
Tracy & Laura Higginbotham, Proprietors

13750 Rosewood Rd NE • $$

Avg 4.1 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.99
Blackened chicken breast with hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta - Suggested Wine Pairing - Chardonnay or Lake View Red
N/A Beverages
Fried Green Beans$8.99
Deep fried green beans with a Cajun aioli.
Chardonnay Chicken$15.99
Seared chicken breast tossed with tomato, artichokes and spinach over wild rice and finished with a Chardonnay butter sauce, served with green beans - Suggested Wine Pairing – Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio
Winery Burger$15.00
Sirloin burger, brie cheese, bacon jam, house made onion rings and cabernet ketchup on a brioche bun
Angus Burger$13.99
8-ounce angus burger topped with cabernet braised onions, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon on brioche. Served with house chips. Suggested Wine Pairing – Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine by the Bottle
Buckeye Lake Wines
Wine Slushies
Wine by the Glass
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$5.99
Suggested Wine Pairing - Starboard Port Wine
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13750 Rosewood Rd NE

Thornville OH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

