Buckeye Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

3741 Brookside Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
12 Wings$14.99
Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Whiskey-Glazed Burger$11.99
Our flame-broiled beef patty topped with a whiskey glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomatoes and a lettuce served on a brioche bun
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled chicken breast sandwiched between a warm flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream
Buckeye Burger$10.99
Our fresh 8oz. hand-pressed burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of cheese served on a buttery brioche bun
Cheesesteak Empanadas$9.99
Flaky pastry dough hand stuffed with Philly-style steak meat, cheese and onions then deep-fried until crispy, served with a side of house-made marinara
Cheesesteak$10.99
Chipped steak, sauteed onions and American cheese topped with house-made marinara, served in a hearth-baked roll
Black Diamond Quesadilla$13.99
Our #1 seller! Our famous black diamond steak with caramelized onions then combined with cheddar jack cheese folded in a warm flour tortilla grilled to golden perfection! Served with a generous portion of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3741 Brookside Road

Macungie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
