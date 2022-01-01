Buckhead Mountain Grill

Go
REGULAR & HOLIDAY HOURS
Monday: Closed
Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
November 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed
December 24 (Xmas Eve): 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
December 25 (Xmas Day): Closed
35 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
859-491-7333

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

35 Fairfield Ave • $$

Avg 4 (2315 reviews)

Popular Items

Buckhead Meatloaf$14.99
The recipe you’ve loved for over 20 years. Served with two sides.
Premium Blend Burger$16.89
10-ounce blend of premium short rib, ribeye, and chuck with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar bacon mayo, brioche bun.
Macaroni and Cheese$4.29
Buckhead House Salad$7.49
Diced tomatoes, egg, bacon, shredded
cheese, and croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

