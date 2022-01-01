Buckhorn BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
4720 Freeport Blvd. Ste. 160
Location
4720 Freeport Blvd. Ste. 160
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
West Coast Sourdough
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Small business with a big heart! We do all with love, just try the best mexican food in Sacramento!
Burger Patch
Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).