Go
Toast

Buckhorn Grill

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1171 Locust Street • $$

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread Muffin Side$1.25
Roll Side$1.25
Roadhouse Salad$12.75
Mixed greens, string beans, tomatoes, sweet walnuts, Roadhouse Onions, bleu cheese crumbles, & honey basil vinaigrette.
Cabo Chop Salad$13.50
Crispy tortilla, romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, jicama, radishes, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & honey lime dressing.
Krispy Chicken and Avocado Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, Krispy chicken, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime dressing.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1171 Locust Street

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Torsap Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Walnut Creek’s Premier Thai Restaurant

Limon - Catering

No reviews yet

For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 925-378-3816 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order. 
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order. 
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.

Limon Restaurants

No reviews yet

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston