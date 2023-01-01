Bucking Barista - 23056 Lime CIty Road
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
Location
23056 Lime CIty Road, Perrysburg OH 43551
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shokudo Kitchen - 27072 Carronade Dr Suite D
4.6 • 1,311
27072 Carronade Dr Suite D Perrysburg, OH 43551
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Perrysburg
Shokudo Kitchen - 27072 Carronade Dr Suite D
4.6 • 1,311
27072 Carronade Dr Suite D Perrysburg, OH 43551
View restaurant