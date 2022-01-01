Go
Toast

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

The goal of our family-owned and operated establishment is to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere.
A great dining experience starts with great food. Our menu is designed to be approachable, unique, and dynamic to fit the dining patterns of our guests. At Buckley’s, every customer is treated like an old friend, whether it’s their 1st or their 100th time in.
We look forward to getting to know you. Cheers!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

801 N. Cass St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Buckley's Burger$17.00
Kettle Range beef . muenster . arugula . everything mayo . toasted bun . fries or salad
Spinach And Pecan$13.00
spinach . radishes . apple . candied pecans . pecan vinaigrette
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Key lime cream, chocolate cookie crust, whipped cream.
Shrimp Roll$17.00
butter poached shrimp . special sauce . pickled and crispy shallots . split-top bun . fries or salad
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Broccoli$12.00
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Breaded & fried chicken, BBQ & ranch dipping sauce, fries or salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dubbel Dutch Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rare Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe at the Plaza

No reviews yet

A bustling vintage cafe that locals consider a Milwaukee treasure. With wholesome eats and warm service, the Cafe is a nod to a simpler time. We proudly feature our local vendors.

Flannery's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston