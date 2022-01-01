Buck's American Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
2901 Hewitt Avenue
Everett, WA 98201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
2901 Hewitt Avenue, Everett WA 98201
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bao boss
Asian fusion burgers and sandwiches, in a unique format.
Terracotta Red
Come in and enjoy!
Katana Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria
Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson