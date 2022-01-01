Go
Banner pic

Buck's American Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Hewitt Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2901 Hewitt Avenue, Everett WA 98201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bao boss

No reviews yet

Asian fusion burgers and sandwiches, in a unique format.

Terracotta Red

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katana Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Buck's American Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston