Bucks BBQ

we are a food truck, serving locations throughout the Lehigh Valley and Central NJ
Take-out available from our home base kitchen in Phillipsburg NJ on a limited schedule

21 Heckman st

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$7.99
our family 4 cheese recipe
French Fries$3.99
Fresh cut Idaho spuds , dusted with our house seasoning
Brisket Cheesesteak$12.99
Hickory Smoked chopped Brisket, Cheddar cheese, Blueberry chipotle sauce & topped w/ smoked cherry tomatoes
Cole Slaw$3.99
House made coleslaw
12 Chicken Wings$17.99
smoked then fried then tossed in choice of sauce
Location

21 Heckman st

Phillipsburg NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
