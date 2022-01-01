Buck's BBQ & Steakhouse
1898 US HWY166B
Popular Items
Location
1898 US HWY166B
Sedan KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cozy In Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Coffee Exchange
We are located to the right of the lobby, (Johnstone Entrance)
See yall soon!
Bambino's
Come in and enjoy!
Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!