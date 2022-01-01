Go
Bucks Tavern

Your favorite neighborhood hangout.
Friendly familiar faces serving quality pub fare and exceptional beverages.
From our family to yours, Cheers!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3299 West State Route 22/3 • $$

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucks Chopped Salad$12.50
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers,radishes,ham,and cheddar cheese,and tortilla strips tossed in Bucks homemade ranch dressing
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A seasoned flour tortilla stuffed with blackened chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, and cheese.
Heartland Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion,tomatoes,avocado, seasoned pecans, and cheddar cheese. Topped with crispy chicken tenders. Served with a side of Bucks homemade ranch dressing
Dans Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled, topped with pepperjack cheese, crispy bacon, and fried onion straws, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Bucks Burger$14.00
1/2 pound of fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled. With your choice of cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
Soft Pretzel$8.50
Three warm pretzel sticks served with our signature cheddar beer cheese
Chicken Tenders$13.50
Hand breaded and deep fried, served with our house made honey mustard
Fish Sandwich$13.50
Alaskan white fish dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and hand breaded in crispy panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served on a soft hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Our homemade tartar sauce served on the side.
Potato Skins$10.50
Loaded with cheese and bacon, topped with scallions and served with sour cream
Chicken Apple Club Wrap$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, sliced apples, diced tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour torilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3299 West State Route 22/3

Loveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

