Buck's of Woodside

BURGERS & TOMFOOLERY

3062 Woodside Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Salmon Tacos$16.00
Grilled King Salmon, Red Cabbage, White Onions, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla and Chipotle Mayo.
Buck's Shake$9.00
Beet & Apple Salad$15.00
Goat Cheese, Pistachios, Citrus-Honey Vinaigrette
Double Smash Burger$16.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Margarita Pizza$15.00
Woodside Cobb Salad$19.00
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
See full menu

Location

3062 Woodside Rd

Woodside CA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

