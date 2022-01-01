Go
Toast

Buck Tui BBQ

Thai style KC BBQ!

6737 W 75th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buck Tui Pickles
Rice Vinegar Pickled Cucumbers and Local Vegetables. (GF, DF, V+)
Potato Salad
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Bacon, Dill, and Sour Cream. (GF)
BBQ Plate - Two Meats$19.00
Choice of 2 Meats (¼ lb each) , served with Rice, Papaya Slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce and Tiger Cry Sauce
Cold Smoked Shrimp$14.00
Tail on, fish sauce, heavenly seasoning
Served with Tiger Cry Sauce
Amish Gerber Chicken
48 hour Lemongrass and Coriander Brined Gerber Amish Chicken
Served with BBQ sauce and Tiger Cry sauce
Seasoned Jasmine Rice
Papaya Slaw
Green Papaya, Carrot, Cabbage, Shallot, Papaya Sauce (DF, GF)
Issan Style Thai Sausage$12.00
1/2 lb Pork Sausage Link with Dill, Cilantro, Lemongrass, Makrut Lime, and Fish Sauce
Served with BBQ sauce and Tiger Cry sauce
BBQ Plate - One Meat$15.00
Choice of 1 Meat (¼ lb) , served with Rice, Papaya Slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce and Tiger Cry Sauce
Duroc Pulled Pork$15.00
1/2 LB Heavenly BBQ Seasoning Rubbed Pork Shoulders
Served with BBQ sauce and Tiger Cry Sauce
See full menu

Location

6737 W 75th St

Overland Park KS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

BURG & BARREL

No reviews yet

DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL
What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC!
Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013!

Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

No reviews yet

At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time.
We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time.
You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston