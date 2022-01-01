Go
Buckwild Saloon

Buckwild Saloon is a great destination if you are traveling through Tuscola or Lapeer County areas. We are a small-town bar packing in tons of fun with amazing food and great prices. Ride on out for free live music on Tuesday Bike Nights. Enjoy 1/2 off Burgers every Wednesday. Like to jam? We have Open Mic Night on Thursday nights and a Fish Fry every Friday. Whether you are dining in or getting takeout, you must try one of our burgers, which are the best around!
The first weekend in October come check out Bucktoberfest which features a beer tent, craft fall beers, live music, a car show, free kids’ events and much more. While you're there try our 'Beast Burger' which is a blend of elk, wild boar, bison & wagyu beef. Available Oct 1-Nov 30th.

9258 Foster St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

🥓🍔Bacon Cheeseburger$9.50
1/2 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Fish or Chicken Tacos$11.00
3 cod tacos topped with lettuce, pickled red onion, wild sauce, crumbled queso fresco & cilantro.
🍄🍔Mushroom & Swiss$9.50
1/2 lb burger topped with melted swiss, sauteed mushrooms & onion, A1 cream sauce & crispy fried onions.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
🐂🍔Rodeo Burger$9.50
1/2 lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, WILD sauce, grilled onion & crispy fried onions.
Fish & Chips Dinner$12.00
2 Piece Cod Fillets, dry breaded and served with Fries , Hush puppies & Cornbread.
Location

9258 Foster St.

Fostoria MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
