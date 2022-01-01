Go
Bucky Bee's BBQ

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

367 Reviews

$$

822 Mammoth Cave St.

Cave City, KY 42127

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Shoulder$13.29
Thin sliced pork boston butt, locally sourced, grilled, cooked in our house seasonings, and our house made viniger barbecue shoulder sauce. (3 slices, 12 ounces)
BBQ Sampler$17.99
Smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork, with grilled pork shoulder, all done in house, locally sourced. (24 ounces)
1 lb. Pulled Pork$11.00
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (16 ounces)
Queen Burger (8oz)$10.99
Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (8 Ounces)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.30
House smoked pulled pork, served on your choice of bread. (8 ounces)
Pulled Pork$12.29
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (12 ounces)
Cornbread$1.59
Loaded "King Ransom" Potato$10.69
Named after our youngest son, this potato is a meal fit for a King, 1 pound Idaho potato, loaded with a half pound of our house smoked pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced bacon.
Mac and Cheese$2.99
Beef Brisket$15.29
House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

822 Mammoth Cave St., Cave City KY 42127

Directions

