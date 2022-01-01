Go
Toast

Bucky’s Pizza

Great Pizza, Wings, & more...

166 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WISCO CHEESE
Our special blend of low moisture part skim Mozzarella, Provolone, Muenster, & Buffalo milk for added flavor & ultimate stretch.
GARLIC PIZZA FRIES
A thin and crispy crust topped with garlic butter, Wisconsin mozzarella & Parmesan cheese baked golden & cut into strips. Served with pizza sauce.
BUCKY'S CHEESECAKE$5.50
Ask your server for today’s featured flavors.
If your selected choice is sold out, we will substitute another flavor
ROOT BEER$1.99
MINI PIZZA$5.99
A personal pizza with your choice of sausage, pepperoni, or cheese.
Mac & Cheese or Specialty 5.99
CRAZY WINGS
Garlic, Buffalo or BBQ
GARLIC & PARM BREADSTICKS
Made fresh. Available with marinara, pizza sauce or Cheddar cheese sauce.
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS
BIG DADDY'S
Our Deluxe! Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives help make this a house favorite.
14" PIZZA PACK$22.00
Get two 14" pizzas with up to two toppings for only $22
See full menu

Location

166 South Main Street

Adams WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shady Aker's BBQ

No reviews yet

Dining Hours 11-9pm Tues-Sat & 11-8pm Sunday

Lakeshore Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hoozels at The Lakes

No reviews yet

Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands.
Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area!
Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!

Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort

No reviews yet

Wisconsin Bar/Tavern. Live Music. American Cuisine. Great Food, Great Atmosphere!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston