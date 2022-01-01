Go
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro

Authentic New Orleans style Creole and Cajun food in downtown San Diego

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

815 F Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (877 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno Cornbread$2.50
A savory, slightly sweet house made cornbread, with a jalapeño twist; mild on the spice.
Hush Puppies$9.95
House-made corn Hush Puppies with Cheddar and Parmesan cheese.
Shrimp & Grits$17.95
Lightly seasoned shrimp in a Tasso Ham cream sauce with capers and a splash of house-made creole tomato sauce; served with creamy cheese grits.
Beignets$6.95
Cafe du Monde style French doughnuts covered in powdered sugar and served with a srawberry coulis.
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.95
Flash fried shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, and Remoulade sauce.
Taste of New Orleans$20.95
Our most popular dish! Your choice of protein, served with Crawfish Etouffee and white rice
Gumbo$8.95
The classic New Orleans soup; a mildly spiced dark roux with shrimp, crawfish, crab, Andouille pork sausage, okra, & rice.
Pasta Jambalaya$20.95
Bud's favorite version of Jambalaya; smoked duck, grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, Andouille pork sausage, Tasso (smoked ham), smoked Jambalaya base, and a rich duck essence all tossed with penne pasta.
Tea
New Orleans "BBQ" Shrimp Po Boy$16.95
Sauteed shrimp in a spicy New Orleans "BBQ" sauce of garlic, Worcestershire, butter and lemon; with shredded cabbage and house-made tartar sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
815 F Street

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
