Brisket in Buda

Buda restaurants
Buda restaurants that serve brisket

Louie's Craft BBQ image

 

Louie's Craft BBQ

122 North Main Street, Buda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket
Our natural brisket is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling, big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch.
HALF BRISKET (FEEDS 6-8ppl)$75.00
Our half briskets is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling, big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch. They easily will feed 6-8 ppl and a crowd pleaser!
Brisket Sandwich$13.50
½ lb of our famous brisket served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.
More about Louie's Craft BBQ
Smoked Brisket Taco image

 

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

500 Canyon Wren Drive, Buda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Taco$8.50
Mesquite smoked chopped brisket topped with sea salt lime guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.
Mesquite Smoked Brisket
Each pound of meat comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
More about Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

