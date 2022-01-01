Go
Toast

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N Fourth St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

One Buff Chicken$10.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Jalapeno-Celery Slaw, Fried Onion Straws, Feta Cheese, Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle
Hawaiian High Five$10.00
8 Hour Pork Roast, Grilled Pineapple Bacon Slaw, Red Onion, Shredded Provolone, Homemade Chipotle BBQ
Braised and Confused$11.00
Beer Braised Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Tangy Jicama Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, House Garlic Aioli
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
1/3Lb Patty, 2 strips of Bacon, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Dill Pickle, Fried Onion Straws, Chipotle BBQ on a Brioche Bun
-BURGER COMES WITH FRIES-
Ranch$0.75
House Seasoned French Fries$4.00
Seasoned with our house blend spice and fried to a crisp perfection!
Brussel Sprouts(GF)$8.00
Fresh cut sprouts, fried to perfection, and seasoned with our house blend spice. Served up 3 ways! Choose one of the following:
Caddyshack$10.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, House Dill Pickle, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Romaine, House Honey Mustard
The Classic$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
Beer Gut Fries$7.00
House seasoned french fries. Smothered in our award winning Beer Gut Chili, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Zaftig Brewing!!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Falafel Kitchen

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston