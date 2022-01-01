Go
Toast

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall is a vintage dairy made extraordinary with 9 kitchens run by amazing local chefs, an ever-changing pop-up and 3 eclectic bars. Located at 1086 North Fourth Street in Italian Village, Budd Dairy Food Hall is now open Tuesday through Sunday with limited complimentary parking available.

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N Fourth St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston