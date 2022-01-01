Budd Dairy Food Hall

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.



PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N Fourth St • $$$