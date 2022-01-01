Go
Budd Dairy Food Hall

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N Fourth St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Fingers$14.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
Pickles$8.00
Our house fried pickles, hand-dipped to order! Comes with a side of ranch!
Fries$5.00
Regular-Cut Fries, Tossed in our house seasoning.
Extra Sauce
Angry Bird$10.00
Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch
Loaded Fries$8.00
Loaded Fries covered in liquid gold, bacon, diced tomato, scallions, and our house pickled chilies
Soda$2.00
Buffalo Soldier$10.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
5 Fingers$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
Onion Rings$5.00
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
