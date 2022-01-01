Budd Dairy Food Hall
Falafel Kitchen
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
1086 N Fourth St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1086 N Fourth St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Fours on High
Come for the booze, leave with the memories!
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.