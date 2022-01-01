Go
Budd Dairy Food Hall

Falafel Kitchen

1086 N Fourth St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Kitchen Sampler$13.00
Vegan. 3pc Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Cabbage Salad, Potato Salad, Tahini, Hot Shutta, Pita, & Pickles.
Chicken Shawarma Pocket$12.00
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
Falafel and Dip
4pc Falafel with choice of Dip, Tahini Hot Shutta, Pita, Pickles.
Falafel Pocket$9.50
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

