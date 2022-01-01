Go
Toast

Budd Dairy Food Hall

As seen on Food Network, The Winners of Food Court Wars Ohio. Modern Southern Table, a Southern Restaurant at the Budd Dairy Food Hall. We specialize in Southern Cuisine like Cajun, Creole, Gullah Geechee, and Soul Food. Come on out and Experience True Southern Indulgence!

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Mac and Cheese$4.99
Wouldn't be a true southern restaurant without Mac and cheese, Right! BAKED mac and cheese, that is! We gotcha covered, it might not be your momma's mac, but it sure is good.
3 Pcs with 2 Sides$17.99
3 piece Chicken (Breast, Thigh, and Leg/or Wing) meal served with 2 sides of your choice.
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Cornbread$1.99
Homemade sweet cornbread. We call this that northern sweet bread! Great with Collard Greens.
Fried Okra$4.99
What's a southern restaurant without OKRA? Not a southern restaurant!! LOL!! Well with that answer, we had to add Fried okra, a nice classic. Flour and cornmeal battered and fried to a nice golden brown.
Mississippi Fried Fish$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
Louisiana Blackened Fish$15.99
Alright, this is a New Orleans Classic right here. We create our own spice blend, then pan-fried that fish to perfection. Y'all ain't ready!
2 Pcs with 2 Sides$15.99
A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 2 side.
Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey$4.99
A southern must-have!!! Slow-cooked, chopped collards with smoked turkey. Simple and pure, no pork needed this is simply perfection!
Mini Sweet Potato Pies (Only available on Fri, Sat, and Sun)$3.99
When you think of a southern pie, nothing comes to mind more than the Sweet Potato Pie! Well, this Pie takes the Cake, LOL!! Warm Spices, blended into a smooth sweet filling of Sweet Potato goodness!!!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St.

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston