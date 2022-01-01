Go
Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St

Columbus, OH 43201

Popular Items

Bulgogi [GF]$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
Poke Bowl
Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.
California Crunch$14.00
White Sushi Rice + Crab Stick + Avocado + Scallions + Cucumber + Carrot + Spicy Aioli + Sweet Soy + Furikake + Crispy Onions + Pickled Ginger + Bap Chip.
Ohsho Gyoza [V]$9.50
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
Sushi Burrito
Wrapped in nori seaweed & white sushi rice.
Musubi [*GF]$4.50
SPAM (Glazed with our Sweet Soy) + White Sushi Rice + Nori Seaweed Wrap.
Volcano [*GF]$16.50
White Sushi Rice + Spicy Baked Fish [Baked Salmon mixed with our Spicy Aioli] + Scallions + Sweet Onions + Crab Stick + Jalapeños + Cucumber + Tomato Cilantro + Spicy Aioli + Sweet Soy + Furikake + Crispy Onions + Toasted Organic Coconut + Bap Chip.
The Pokebap [*GF]$18.00
White Sushi Rice + Salad + Tuna + Salmon [Flash-Marinated with our Spicy
Poke Sauce + Scallions + Sweet Onions] + Crab Stick + Jalapeños + Cucumber +
Edamame + Carrot + Mango + Pokebap Sauce + Furikake + Crispy Garlic + Pickled Ginger + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm) + Bap Chip.
Kani Salad$5.50
Shredded Crab Stick mixed with our Spicy Aioli + Furikake.
Pokebap Edamame [*GF, V]$5.50
Edamame Pods tossed with our Poke Sauce + Furikake.
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

1086 N 4th St, Columbus OH 43201

