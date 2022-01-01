Go
The Cheesecake Girl

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Strawberry Shortcake$3.75
Shortbread crust, strawberry golden Oreo cheesecake topped with strawberry buttercream and shortcake crumble
Lemon Raspberry Mini$3.75
Shortbread crust, Raspberry cheesecake, Topped with lemon curd
Buckeye Mini$3.75
Chocolate shortbread crust, peanut butter chocolate chip cheesecake, Topped with a chocolate drizzle and a mini buckeye
Medium Roast Coffee$3.00
Blueberry White Chocolate Slice$9.00
Shortbread Crust, Blueberry White chocolate cheesecake, topped with Cream cheese icing and mini white chocolate chips.
Original Mini$2.75
Shortbread crust and original cheesecake
Bourbon Caramel Apple Mini$3.75
Shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with apple pie reduction and a bourbon caramel drizzle
Bottled Water$3.00
Bailey's Classic$9.50
Three warm cinnamon sugar donut holes nestled around a scoop of Whit's Frozen Custard, covered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry
Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice$9.00
Red Velvet Cake Bottom, Original Cheesecake, topped with buttercream and red velvet cake crumble
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
