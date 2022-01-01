Go
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

Thank you for being a Valued Patron. Please understand that will be open only limited hours for the next three weeks, Beginning Wednesday, November 18th.

Popular Items

Fritter Wrap$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, 3 Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch Dressing in a Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Kids Fingers 4x$9.99
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce.
Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
7 oz. Burger$9.99
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty served with your choice of Cheese, the topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
Extra Large Dressing$0.55
Nuts & Berries$8.99
Fresh Baby Spinach and Romaine topped with Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken!
I go great with Buddies House Made Raspberry Poppyseed or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Southwest Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Diced Tomatoes and our 3 cheese blend. Served with BBQ ranch and Homemade Salsa.
Almighty Chicken
Buddies Wrap$10.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
California Cobb$9.99
Lettuce blend topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Hard Boiled Egg.
Small Supreme$10.99
1 layer of tortilla chips baked with choice of Beef or Chicken, tomato, onion, and green peppers.
Location

3048 Lake Lansing Road

East Lansing MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
