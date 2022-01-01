Go
Buddy Brewsters

10450 Bennett Road

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Basket$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap$15.00
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon paried with, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and our own avocado mayo.
Alehouse Mac & Cheese$18.00
All-American$13.00
Lettuce, Toamto, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese
Wing Soup Cup$5.00
Our brew pubs own recipe. Full of chicken, carrote, celery, blue cheese and a touch of hot sauce
Prime Rib Pot Roast$15.00
Chicken Lips$12.00
Breaded chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Crispy chicken drizzled with our house made sauce and ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese and diced onions
Classic Caesar Half$9.00
Chopped romaine infused with creamy caesar, parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Chicken Wing Dip$13.00
Tender Chicken with a tangy Cheese dip served with warm wonton chips
Location

Fredonia NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

