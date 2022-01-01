Buddy Brew Coffee

Go
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

1910 N. Ola Ave., in the Heights Public Market

Popular Items

Cold Brew Float$7.00
3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
Cup of Brew$2.50
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
The Kennedy$11.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Classic Chai Latte$5.00
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
Matcha Latte$6.25
Cortado$4.25
4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk
Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
