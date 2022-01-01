Go
Toast

Buddy Brew Coffee

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

1605 West Snow Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cup of Brew$2.50
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
Matcha Latte$6.25
Avocado BLT$11.50
Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
Cortado$4.25
4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk
2 Eggs on Toast$5.75
Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.
The Kennedy$11.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
See full menu

Location

1605 West Snow Ave.

Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Taco Dirty - South Tampa

No reviews yet

Juice, Bowls, Mexican Things

Corner Bar of SOHO

No reviews yet

MEET FRIENDS!!

Soho Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston