Buddy Brew Coffee

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

2020 W Kennedy Blvd

Popular Items

Avocado BLT$11.50
Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
2 Eggs on Toast$5.75
Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.
Bacon Biscuit$9.00
One poached egg, bacon, and muenster cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.
Beverlys Biscuit$3.50
Our house-made buttermilk biscuit served with a side of honey and butter.
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
The Hyde Park$9.00
Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
The Kennedy$11.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
2020 W Kennedy Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
