Buddy Brew Coffee
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood
420 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
420 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe 124
Come in and enjoy!
TeBella at Oxford Exchange
Offering over 45 different loose leaf teas, hand crafted drinks, and more!
Oxford Exchange
There may be nothing that brings people together as often as food and drink. A daytime affair, The Restaurant serves weekday breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch, and afternoon tea, where guests may be seated in an art-filled dining room with an open kitchen or the sunlit Conservatory, complete with creeping vines and a retractable glass roof. Showcasing continued attention to detail, the menu consists of fresh, seasonal, signature dishes, complemented by an array of premium coffees, teas, and cocktails for a new translation of the classic bistro.
Noble Rice
American Izakaya. Sushi/Ramen/Pub