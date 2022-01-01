Go
Buddy Brew Coffee

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

420 W. Kennedy Blvd.

Popular Items

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese$8.50
Oven roasted ham & muenster cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.
P.B. Banana Toast$5.50
House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.
The Hyde Park$9.00
Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
Cup of Brew$2.50
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
The Classic$8.50
Egg, oven roasted ham, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cuban bread. Served with chips.
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Donut - Midnight Brownie$5.50
Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
