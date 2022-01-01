Buddy Brew Coffee

Go
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

400 N. Tampa St. Suite 110

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
The Kennedy$11.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
1 Egg on Toast$4.25
One poached egg, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
The TBR$10.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, muenster cheese and a side of ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.
Iced Tea (Brewed)$3.50
The Hyde Park$9.00
Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
Avocado BLT$11.50
Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
Cup of Brew$2.50
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
