Buddy Brew Coffee

1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails

The modus operandi at 1592 is fire. The key feature – everything is cooked on wood fired grill. The menu is handcrafted and well executed. By creating intuitive culinary dishes with eclectic combinations of flavors, Executive Chef Alexandre Gosselin and Chef de Cuisine Johnny Zaki come together to orchestrate dishes that manipulate the flavors of local fresh ingredients, with a fine taste of modernity.

