Buddy Brew Coffee

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

1289 N. Palm Ave

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
Classic Chai Latte$5.00
Nitro Cold Brew$4.50
Cold Brew Float$7.00
3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
Banana Bread$3.50
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
Iced Tea (Brewed)$3.50
The TBR$10.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, muenster cheese and a side of ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.
1289 N. Palm Ave

Sarasota FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
