Buddy’s Bagels

Bagel pop-up based in East Boston and Woburn.

30 Commerce Way

Popular Items

Plain cream cheese$5.00
8oz. container of plain cream cheese.
Nova lox$10.00
4oz. package of cold smoked salmon from Boston Smoked Fish
Garlic Herb cream cheese$6.00
8oz. container of garlic herb cream cheese.
Dulce de Leche$5.50
Baker's dozen bagels$22.00
13 bagels of your choice
Portside Beacon Residents - 40 East Side Pier
Half dozen bagels$11.00
Six bagels of your choice.
Half dozen bagels$11.00
Double Chocolate$5.50
The Double Chocolate from The Half Cookie. Is it a brownie or a cookie? This is a chocolate lovers dream double chocolate dough. Topped with mini chocolate chips. One huge 6oz. cookie.
OG Chocolate Chip$5.50
OG Chocolate Chip - Our signature chocolate chip dough from the The Half Cookie. One awesome 6oz. cookie.
30 Commerce Way

Woburn MA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
