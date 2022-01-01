Go
Toast

Buddy's Pizza

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

PIZZA • SALADS

22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn • $$

Avg 4.5 (9627 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn

Dearborn MI

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Commoner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

No reviews yet

We're sushi unrolled. That's all.

Noah's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Follow your nose and the smokey aroma into our doors and we'll take care of the rest.

Brome Modern Eatery

No reviews yet

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston