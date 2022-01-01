Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
Killer Wings, Great BBQ, and Ice Cold Beer
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1537 3rd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1537 3rd Ave
Huntington WV
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Grindstone Coffeeology
#rediscovercoffee
Bombshells Burger & BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!